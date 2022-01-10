Polar vortex brings coldest temperatures in years to Delaware Valley

Tuesday is expected to be the coldest day the area has seen in three years as a polar vortex has brought temperatures that feel like they're in the single digits overnight.

The forecasted high for Tuesday is just 25 degrees in Philadelphia, with blustery, biting winds making conditions feel even colder.

Tuesday should be the coldest day since Feb. 1, 2019, when the high temperature was only 18 degrees.

Forecasters say a blast of Arctic air pumped into the region overnight and most of the region woke up to temperatures that felt like they were in the single digits.

Philadelphia was forecasted to see wind chills as low as 4 degrees Tuesday. Areas to the north like Pottstown and Trenton will feel below zero.

Expect to see plenty of sunshine, but don't expect it to help bring temperatures later in the day.

The dangerously cold temperatures are only expected to stay for about 36 hours, ending Wednesday when temperatures could return to the 40s with some help from partly sunny skies.

Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-20s again on Saturday with a chance of snow possible on Sunday.

FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira reported on the coldest temperatures we've seen in years. She said to keep an eye on tire pressure as well as make sure to be careful in running your car to keep it warm. Ferreira says today is the day to stay warm and to work from home if possible.

"It is frigid out here," Ferreira says emphasizing that today is the kind of day where one should stay indoors.

TUESDAY: Brutally cold. High: 25, Low: 19

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, seasonable. High: 43, Low: 18

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High: 46, Low: 28

FRIDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 36, Low: 30

