Police: 1 critical after shooter opens fire on 2 women sitting in car in North Philadelphia

Authorities say a woman is in critical condition after she was shot several times while sitting in a car late Thursday night in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the shooting happened just before midnight on the 4500 block of North 19th Street.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was sitting in the passenger's seat when an unknown shooter opened fire on the vehicle. Another woman sitting in the driver's seat was not struck by gunfire.

The uninjured woman told police someone pulled up alongside of their vehicle and fired at least 12 shots at the passenger's side. No shell casings were found on the scene, but police believe they may be in suspect's car.

No arrests have been reported. Police are reportedly reviewing nearby security cameras.

