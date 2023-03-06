NJ Fire Marshall: Officials investigating deadly Ocean County house fire

Investigators are working to determine what sparked a deadly house fire in a South Jersey town on Monday.

The New Jersey State Fire Marshall and crews from several fire companies were dispatched to Harvest Way in Little Egg Harbor where they found a house fully engulfed in flames.

FOX 29's Eddie Kadhim was on scene of the blaze when fire officials pulled a victim’s body out of the rubble. Neighboring homes were also damaged in the fire that was, at its peak, shooting from the roof and through the windows.

A neighbor took video of the heavily-involved fire after she says she noticed smoke nearby.

"I was on the parkway and I could see the black smoke. It was horrifying when I turned the corner because they wouldn't let us down," said Shanna Howardell.

Howardell was at work when she says a police officer rang her Ring doorbell to alert her that her neighbor's house was on fire. When Howardell got back to her house, which is located two houses down from where the fire started, she said she saw the destruction and heard officials on scene say a man and a dog were trapped inside.

"I called a friend of mine to come get my dog out. By the time I got here, it was completely engulfed in flames," said Howardell. "They did access the door and the dog came running out, but apparently somebody is trapped inside."

The American Red Cross was also on scene, offering help any way they could to neighbors who were shocked and saddened to find out someone had died.

"I didn't even get a chance to meet the neighbors. I was hoping that this summer I would get to do that. They live so close by," said neighbor, Ron Rameshwar. "The thought that somebody just passed away is not easy to digest."

Neighbors describe their community as tight-knit, and they want the family of the victim to know they will be there for them.

"Hug your loved ones tonight," said Howardell.

Officials say they are still working to determine what caused the fire.