Police: 1 dead, 3 badly injured after North Philadelphia accident

article

One person has died and three others are badly injured after an accident in North Philadelphia.

Officials say two women and two men were driving west on the 600 block of East Erie Avenue Tuesday, about 11 a.m. when they ran into a parked tractor trailer.

A 23-year-old woman was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

A 30-year-old woman and a man whose age was unknown were rushed to Temple and listed in extremely critical condition.

A second man, also age unknown, was rushed to Einstein Medical Center. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities did not release any other information regarding the driver or passengers. An investigation into the crash is underway.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest