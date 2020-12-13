Police: 1 dead after attempted carjacking in Nicetown

article

A man is dead after what police say was an attempted carjacking in Nicetown.

Officials say two men stopped at a gas station at the corner of West Hunting Park Avenue and North Broad Street Saturday, just after 10:30 p.m.

One of the two men went into the convenience store, while the other remained outside. It was then, authorities say, two men pulled up in a dark SUV and attempted a carjacking.

The man inside the store came outside, saw the two men and began to fire a gun, according to officials.

The two men with the dark SUV reportedly returned fire. One of the two men was hit once in the chest.

That man was transported by police to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Investigators say the other man reportedly fled the scene in the dark SUV.

The man who saw the attempted carjacking and fired a weapon was said to be licensed to carry a gun.

The investigation is ongoing.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter