Police: 1 killed, another injured in double shooting in Kensington

By FOX 29 Staff
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police say one man is dead and another was injured in a shooting in Kensington on Wednesday night. 

According to authorities, SEPTA and Philadelphia police officers responded to the 600 block of East Lippincott Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. 

Officials say a 23-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen and legs. 

SEPTA police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m. 

Another victim, a 40-year-old man, arrived at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back, according to authorities. 

Police say he was treated and released from the hospital. 