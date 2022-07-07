Police: 1 killed, another injured in double shooting in Kensington

article

Police say one man is dead and another was injured in a shooting in Kensington on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, SEPTA and Philadelphia police officers responded to the 600 block of East Lippincott Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

Officials say a 23-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen and legs.

SEPTA police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.

Another victim, a 40-year-old man, arrived at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back, according to authorities.

Police say he was treated and released from the hospital.