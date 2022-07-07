Police: 1 killed, another injured in double shooting in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Police say one man is dead and another was injured in a shooting in Kensington on Wednesday night.
According to authorities, SEPTA and Philadelphia police officers responded to the 600 block of East Lippincott Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.
Officials say a 23-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen and legs.
SEPTA police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.
Another victim, a 40-year-old man, arrived at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back, according to authorities.
Police say he was treated and released from the hospital.