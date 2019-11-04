Police: 1 teen dead, another wounded in Germantown

Philadelphia police say one teen was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in the city's Germantown section. The victims are both 17 years old.

It happened on West Sharpnack Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, one teen was shot in the head and rushed to Einstein Hospital where he died.

The other victim remains at Einstein in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the hand and lower left side of his back.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday night.

Police say they found 16 spent shell casings around the body of the teen shot in the head.

The teen who survived managed to run about a half-block away where police found him.

"We don’t have a motive for the shooting at this time but we’re told by witnesses that two males in dark-colored clothing possibly got into a silver SUV type vehicle and left on Sharpnack toward Emlen Street,” Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police also say they found a semi-automatic gun in the waistband of the teen who died. They say it was not used in the shooting.

Police are looking through video from home security cameras on the street for clues on the suspects and what exactly happened.