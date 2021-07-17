Police: 1-year-old baby and man, 26, recovering after West Philadelphia shooting

article

A one-year-old baby and a 26-year-old man are recovering after they were both shot in West Philadelphia.

Officials said the shooting occurred at 50th Street and Haverford Avenue Saturday night, around 8.

Responding officers found the baby with a gunshot in his leg. He was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

The 26-year-old man was shot in the arm. He was taken to Penn in a private vehicle with New Jersey tags and listed in stable condition.

Police say an investigation is underway, but no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

