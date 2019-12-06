Police: 11-year-old girl suffers graze wound in Southwest Philadelphia

article

Police say an 11-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the thigh in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2400 block of South 66th Street around 7 p.m. Friday.

The girl was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she is listed in stable condition. So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

