Police: 13-year-old boy shot in foot in Kensington

Authorities say a 13-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the foot Sunday afternoon in Kensington.

Gunfire erupted on the 3100 block of Custer Street around 4:30 p.m, according to police.

The teenage victim was driven to Episcopal Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the left foot. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Police have not reported any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the shooting.

