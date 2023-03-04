Police: 14-year-old boy shot multiple times and killed on Overbrook street

article

A 14-year-old boy died after someone shot him in the chest in Overbrook.

19th District officers were called to the 6000 block of Haddington Lane, in Philadelphia’s Overbrook section Saturday night, around 8:30, on the report of a shooting, according to authorities.

When they got on scene, they found a 14-year-old boy on the street suffering with two gunshot wounds to the chest.

Police rushed him to Lankenau Medical Center where the boy died from his injuries.

Police say an active investigation is unfolding. There are no details regarding any suspects. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.