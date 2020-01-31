Police: 14-year-old boy wounded in South Philadelphia shooting

article

Police are investigating after they say a 14-year-old boy was shot in South Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2600 block of Jessup Street around 3 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say the boy was shot once and taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

