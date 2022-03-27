Police: 14-year-old hit by car in South Philadelphia

article

A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car in South Philadelphia on Saturday, police say.

According to officials from the Philadelphia Police Department, the incident happened on the 3200 block of Broad Street at 8:41 p.m.

Police say a driver was traveling northbound on Broad Street with their son in the backseat of a 2020 Nissan Altima when the 14-year-old pedestrian attempted to cross from the eastbound corner of Broad Street to the westbound side.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to authorities, the driver "made contact" with the teen at the intersection of Broad and Westmoreland Streets.

The driver and their son were evaluated on scene and are both in stable condition, police say.

According to officials, the teenager was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter