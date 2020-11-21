Police: 14-year-old injured during shooting in West Philadelphia

article

A 14-year-old boy is expected to survive after he was shot in the back Saturday night in West Philadelphia, according to police.

Officers from Philadelphia's 19th district responded to the 5900 block of Callowhill Street around 7 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

The victim, who has not been identified by police, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been reported at this time. Police are investigating what sparked the shooting.

