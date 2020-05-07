Police: 14-year-old wounded in Southwest Philadelphia shooting

article

Police say a 14-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2500 block of South Dewey Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the teen was shot twice in her lower back. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

