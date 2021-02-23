Police: 15-year-old shot in West Philadelphia

A 15-year-old has been shot and hospitalized in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of North 57th Street.

Police say the victim was shot in the foot and torso but was able to tell police what happened.

The victim said he and two friends had just left a take out store around 1130 when they saw two men who opened fire.

The 15-year-old was taken to CHOP and put into surgery but is expected to survive.

Authorities say they found the scene and fifteen shell casings from two separate weapons. Police are looking through cameras in the area in hopes of catching the suspects.

