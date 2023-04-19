Police: 15-year-old shot at North Philadelphia recreation center

Police say a 15-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was shot in broad daylight at a North Philadelphia recreation center.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of 10th and Jefferson streets around 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side. He was taken by ambulance to St. Christopher's Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.

Several evidence markers were seen scattered around the playground of Marie Dendy Recreation Center. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney visited the rec center about a week ago to tout his administration's plan to install cameras at more than a dozen rec centers to create "Safe Play Zones."

Investigators have not said what sparked the shooting or exactly where it happened.