Police: 16-year-old girl missing from West Philadelphia

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Missing Persons
Tanisha Delgado, 16, was last seen at midnight Tuesday in West Philadelphia.

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Tanisha Delgado, 16, was last seen at midnight Tuesday on the 5000 block of Hazel Avenue.

Police described Delgado as 5-foot-1 and 160 pounds with a heavy build, medium complexion, brown eyes and wavy shoulder-length brown and blonde hair. She also has a tattoo on her right arm that says, "Rebecca."

Anyone with any information on Delgado's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

