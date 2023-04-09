Police: 17-year-old boy critically injured in West Oak Lane shooting; 1 person in custody
WEST OAK LANE - A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on a West Oak Lane street.
35th District responded to a shooting call on the 6700 block of Ogontz Avenue Sunday evening, just before 6:30, according to authorities.
Officers found the 17-year-old with three gunshot wounds, one to his stomach and two to his back.
Medics rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.
Officials say one male is in custody and a weapon has been recovered. Police continue to investigate the shooting.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.