Man critical after he is shot in the back on Kensington street, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 30-year-old man on a Kensington street.

Officials said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, around 1:15, on the 100 block of West Ontario Street, in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

The 30-year-old victim was said to have taken a bullet in his back. He was taken to Episcopal Hospital in a private vehicle, according to authorities.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police are actively investigating the shooting and say no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.