Man critical after he is shot in the back on Kensington street, police say
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 30-year-old man on a Kensington street.
Officials said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, around 1:15, on the 100 block of West Ontario Street, in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.
The 30-year-old victim was said to have taken a bullet in his back. He was taken to Episcopal Hospital in a private vehicle, according to authorities.
Police are actively investigating the shooting and say no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.