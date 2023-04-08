Police: Man shot to death on Center City SEPTA platform; shooter in custody

article

A man is dead after he was shot multiple times on the SEPTA northbound platform at the Walnut-Locust Station, in Center City, officials said.

Police say the shooting took place on the northbound platform in the subway concourse of the Walnut-Locust station, at 200 South Broad Street, in Center City. The shooting happened around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, one man opened fire on the unidentified victim in the concourse, shooting him multiple times in his leg.

Police rushed the man to Jefferson Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect is in police custody, officials said, and a weapon was recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

This subway concourse is used by both SEPTA and PATCO riders. SEPTA tweeted the Walnut-Locust Station is closed because of the police activity and passengers were to board trains on the southbound platforms between Snyder and Girard Stations.

