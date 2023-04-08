Arrest made after man killed in broad daylight in Overbrook, police say
OVERBROOK - A man is dead after a daytime shooting rang out in Philadelphia's Overbrook section Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the 1400 block of 54th Street to find a gunshot victim around 1 p.m.
The 50-year-old man was shot once in the chest, and pronounced dead at a local hospital.
An arrest was made, and weapon recovered, according to authorities.
Police have yet to announce further details, including what led to the deadly shooting.