Police: 17-year-old in critical condition following shooting in Logan

Police say a 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in the city’s Logan neighborhood.

It happened on the 1700 block of West Rockland Street around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the teen was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

The shooting comes shortly after a 14-year-old boy was also critically wounded in a separate shooting in West Philadelphia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

