14-year-old boy critically wounded in West Philadelphia shooting, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in West Philadelphia.

It happened at 54th and Arch streets Friday around 3 p.m.

According to police, the teen was shot twice in the arm and once the leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

