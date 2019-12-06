Police: 17-year-old wounded in Nicetown shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after they say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest in the city's Nicetown section.
It happened at 18th and Butler Street around 6 p.m. Friday.
The gunshot victim was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been located.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
