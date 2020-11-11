Police: 18-year-old injured in double stabbing at home in Kingsessing

article

Authorities say two people are recovering after a double stabbing inside a home in Kingsessing early Wednesday morning.

Officers from Philadelphia's 12th district responded to a home on the 5300 block of Kingsessing Avenue around 4 a.m.

Police said an 18-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man suffered non-fatal stab wounds. Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Investigators have not said what lead to the double stabbing. No arrests were reported as police continue to investigate.

