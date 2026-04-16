Scooter-riding suspect sought in deadly Philadelphia grocery store shooting

The Brief Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting another man during an altercation inside a Philadelphia grocery store. The suspect is seen fleeing the scene of the crime on a motorized scooter, according to police. There is a $20K reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.



Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting another man during an altercation inside a Philadelphia grocery store.

The April 6 shooting was captured on store surveillance footage and shows the unknown suspect riding away on a motorized scooter.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a grocery store on the 4000 block of Market Street on April 6 for reports of a shooting.

Investigators believe two men got into an altercation inside the store, during which one of the combatants shot a 26-year-old man in the leg and stomach.

Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting another man during an altercation inside a Philadelphia grocery store.

Surveillance video from inside the store was shared by police on Thursday, capturing the moments before and after the deadly shooting.

The suspect is seen riding away from the store on a motorized scooter and was last spotted on Aspen Street.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to come forward.

There is a $20k reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, according to police.