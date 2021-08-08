Police: 18-year-old injured in 'gun battle' in Mayfair

article

An 18-year-old man in hospitalized after police say he was involved in a ‘gun battle’ in the Mayfair section of the city.

The incident happened at approximately 8:12 p.m. on the 4300 block of Unruh Avenue.

Police say the 18-year-old was shot once in the upper left chest. He was taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

According to police, officers found a large crime scene with over 65 shell casings.

"We were able to identify video footage of this incident and the video footage footage suggests that a gun battle took place at this location wherein several individuals pulling up in a red vehicle opened fire on a male who was standing at this corner," Inspector D.F. Pace explained.

At least 2 to 3 gunmen were involved in the incident, police also say.

One weapon was recovered, but so far no arrests have been made.

