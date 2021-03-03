Police: 18-year-old male shot and killed in Tioga

article

An 18-year old is dead after he was shot in Tioga Wednesday.

According to officials, police responded to North 17th Street and West Erie Avenue Wednesday, just before 3:15 in the afternoon, on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his neck and throat.

Medics took the male to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons recovered. An investigation is underway.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

