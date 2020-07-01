Police: 19-year-old critical after shooting in Fairhill, suspect sought

article

Early morning gun violence in Fairhill left a 19-year-old man in critical condition after he was shot one time in the abdomen.

Police say the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Front Street sometime around 1 a.m. Police surveillance cameras on the corner of Front Street and Indiana Street allegedly captured the entire incident.

Investigators say the two men were standing together on the sidewalk when the shooter fired at least one shot at the victim.

Police responded to the scene and rushed the unnamed victim to Temple University Hospital.

Authorities say the shooter was wearing a burgundy sweatshirt with a white zipper, dark pants and white sneakers. Police are combing through surveillance cameras from nearby businesses to track where the suspect went after the shooting.

