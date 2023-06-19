Police: 2-car crash in Tioga leaves 8 injured

article

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to learn more about a crash in the city that left multiple people injured on Sunday night.

Authorities say two vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place around 11 p.m. in the area of N Broad Street and W Erie Avenue.

Officials say four adults and two children were injured in the cars, while two pedestrians were also injured.

Police have not provided details on the severity of the injuries or information about how the crash occurred.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

FOX 29's cameras captured moments after the crash, where two cars could be seen damaged on the roadway.

According to authorities, force from the crash caused one car to block the entrance to the subway.

FOX 29 has reached out to police for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.