Police: 2 hospitalized after being shot in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Two people have been hospitalized after being shot in West Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, according to police
Authorities say the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. in the area of 54th and Media Streets.
An 18-year-old man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the shoulder, head and back and he is in critical condition, police say.
A 26-year-old man was transported to the same hospital and placed in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder, according to authorities.
