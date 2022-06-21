Driver of Tesla sought in Germantown hit-and-run that killed 21-year-old woman

article

Philadelphia police have released a photo of a Tesla they say is connected to hit-and-run that killed a woman.

A 21-year-old woman was found with severe head trauma and heavy bleeding on the sidewalk just before 7 p.m. Monday. She was transported to Einstein Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the woman was struck by a speeding Tesla at the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Culter Street. The driver then allegedly fled the scene.

A photo of the suspected gray Tesla was released by police Tuesday. It has extensive damage to its windshield, right front bumper and fender.

MORE HEADLINES:

The driver is still unknown, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text 215-686-8477.



