Driver of Tesla sought in Germantown hit-and-run that killed 21-year-old woman
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released a photo of a Tesla they say is connected to hit-and-run that killed a woman.
A 21-year-old woman was found with severe head trauma and heavy bleeding on the sidewalk just before 7 p.m. Monday. She was transported to Einstein Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police say the woman was struck by a speeding Tesla at the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Culter Street. The driver then allegedly fled the scene.
A photo of the suspected gray Tesla was released by police Tuesday. It has extensive damage to its windshield, right front bumper and fender.
The driver is still unknown, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text 215-686-8477.