Officials: Filipino attorney shot and killed in rideshare vehicle in University City

Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a Filipino attorney.

The attorney was said to be in town visiting relatives when the shooting occurred.

Officials say the attorney, identified as John Laylo, got into a rideshare vehicle, along with his mother, at 38th and Spruce Saturday morning, a little after 4 a.m.

Police say when the vehicle stopped at Spruce Street, a car pulled up behind them and fired shots into the back window. Laylo was struck in the back of the head.

He was rushed by responding officers to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Authorities say Laylo died from his injuries Sunday morning.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.