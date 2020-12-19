Police: 2 men hospitalized after stabbing one another during argument

Two men are in the hospital after Philadelphia police say they stabbed one another during an altercation Saturday in South Philadelphia.

The incident occurred on the 2100 block of South Broad Street at 1:48 p.m.

Police say two men in their 40s were involved in a verbal altercation that resulted in the men stabbing one another.

Both men were taken to Jefferson Hospital by responding police officers where one of them has been listed in critical condition. The other is in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

