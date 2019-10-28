Expand / Collapse search

Police: 2 men shot outside Juniata Park nightclub after argument

By FOX 29 staff
Philadelphia
Two men are injured following a double shooting outside a nightclub in Juniata Park.

JUNIATA PARK - Police are investigating following a double shooting in Juniata Park overnight.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on the 900 block of East Hunting Park.

Two men were shot outside a nightclub after an argument inside, according to police.

Police said one victim walked into St. Christopher's Children's Hospital for treatment. A second victim was scooped up by police and rushed to Temple University Hospital.

At least 20 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.