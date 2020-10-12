Police: 2 men sought in connection with June shooting death of 30-year-old man in South Philly

article

Two suspects are sought in the June shooting death of a 30-year-old man in South Philadelphia, officials announced Monday.

The double shooting took place on the 1900 block of South Croskey Street on June 25, just after 1:15 a.m.

A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were the victims in the gunfire, with the man dying later in the morning of that day. Police have said the victim was in town from Ohio, visiting his father for Father's Day.

Police in South Philadelphia investigate after 30-year-old man is gunned down in June 2020.

Authorities released video of two men they say are suspects in the incident. The men are seen in surveillance video running from the 1900 block of S. Croskey Street onto the eastbound direction of the 2200 block of Mifflin Street.

Both men are thought to be in their early thirties. One of the men is said to be taller and heavier than the other. The shorter man is described as having an average height and build.

The taller man is seen as apparently limping as they evacuate the location. It isn’t known whether that man was injured in the incident.

Police caution that infrared lighting can alter the appearance of clothing and skin tone, possibly making their appearance lighter than they really are.

Anyone with information on either of the two men pictured are asked to contact 911 immediately and Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or 215-686-3335.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

