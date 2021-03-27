Police: 2 people dead at Edgewater Park apartment complex

article

Two people are dead after a shooting at a Burlington County apartment complex, officials said.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Woodlane Road in Edgewater Park early Saturday, just after 12:15 in the morning, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, police discovered two people shot at an apartment complex. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No details were provided as to the identification of the two victims.

Officials say an investigation is underway.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter