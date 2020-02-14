Police: 2 sought in West Philadelphia double shooting

Authorities are searching for two suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in West Philadelphia last month.

According to police, the incident happened on the Jan. 15 near the 100 block of North Ruby Street.

Surveillance footage released by police on Friday shows a man approach the two victims and suddenly begin to fire from close range. Police say a second suspect, who was across the street, also began firing at the victims.

The suspects were last seen heading north on Ruby Street.

Police say the victims, a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, were critically injured.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact police at 215-686-8477.

