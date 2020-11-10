Police: 2 teens shot at basketball court in South Philadelphia

article

Police say two teens were shot at a basketball court in South Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1200 block of Carpenter Street around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy was shot once in the head. He was taken to Jefferson in critical condition.

An 18-year-old was shot in the side. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

