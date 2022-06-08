Police: 2 toddlers, infant left in hot car while woman, teen shopped

article

Authorities in New Jersey say an infant and two toddlers were left inside a hot car while a woman and teen shopped for nearly an hour.

Officers from the Egg Harbor Police Department were dispatched to the Walmart shopping center in Oak Tree Plaza shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday for reports of three children crying inside a locked vehicle.

Officers found three children - ages 3, 1, and 5 months - locked inside a parked car with the windows closed. Police used a ‘lock out kit’ to gain access to the car and free the children who were then turned over to medics.

Authorities say all three children were taken to Atlantic City Medical Center for treatment, and they are expected to be okay.

An investigation found that Cyndie Jourdain and a 17-year-old girl were inside a store for about 45 minutes before the children were freed from the car.

Both Jourdain and the teen face charges of endangering the welfare of a child, according to authorities.

The outside heat at the time of the incident was around 86 degrees, according to authorities.