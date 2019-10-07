Police: 2 women tape number onto bingo card, claiming they won

Police say two women stepped forward with what they claimed was a winning bingo card, but investigators say it was all a fraud.

According to police, it happened at the Saint Maria Goretti Church Hall in Runnemede, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the two bingo players, 71-year-old Teresa Davis and 38-year-old Keasha Brockington, both from Camden, claimed they had the winning bingo card and wanted their $200 prize.

A church volunteer checking the winning numbers noticed one of the numbers appeared to be taped over the number beneath, according to police. Parish officials called police.

The two women were charged under a borough ordinance with improper behavior and released on their own recognizance. They face a hearing in municipal court and could face fines of up to $1,500 dollars.

Police say the two women never got their hands on the actual winning prize.

Church officials declined to comment.