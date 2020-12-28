Police: 2 wounded in Southwest Philadelphia shooting

article

Philadelphia police say a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old are in critical condition following a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1200 block of South 51st Street Monday around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the 21-year-old man was shot multiple times, including twice in the head. The 16-year-old was also shot in the head.

Both victims were taken to Presbyterian Hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter