Police: 22-year-old man fatally stabbed inside Kensington apartment

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death inside a Kensington apartment Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on the 2400 block of Berks Street.

Officials say the victim was stabbed once in the chest and transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have yet to identify the deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

