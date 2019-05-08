Police: 24-year-old attacked in broad daylight in Society Hill by group of kids

Philadelphia police say they need the public's help in identifying a group of kids caught on surveillance camera after a woman was attacked.

It happened back on April 30th on South 2nd Street in Headhouse Square, just after 1 p.m.

The victim tells FOX 29 she was walking from the gym when she heard a group of kids making a lot of noise.

She says she did not think anything of it until she suddenly felt someone hit the back of her head so hard, she fell to the ground.

"I look up and it was her and her friend, who was a male, they were just laughing hysterically, clearly thought it was the funniest thing," she says.

Police say the kids stole the woman's headphones and set of keys before running off.

"After they left I was bawling crying, not even so much because of the pain, but because I couldn't believe it had happened and that there was kids that would do that," says the victim.

Police say they are looking into the possibility that some of the kids in the video are wearing school uniforms.

They also believe not all of the kids caught on video were necessarily involved.

"If you were out there and maybe you didn't anticipate this happening, but some of your friends very foolishly decided to act, that may be a good reason to discuss that with your parents and avail that to us as well," says Captain Sekou Kinebrew.

The woman attacked says she hope the kids learn a lesson. In the meantime, she says she has learned one in making sure she is always aware.

"I think that everyone thinks their invincible, but it's so important to be aware of your surroundings," she says. "If you do see a group of kids that are making a lot of noise, don't just assume that they're kids. They could be the next person that is hurting you, so I think just be aware."