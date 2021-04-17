Police: 25-year-old man critically injured after he was shot in North Philadelphia

article

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in North Philadelphia, authorities said.

The shooting happened on the 2600 block of West Montgomery Avenue early Saturday morning, around 12:30, according to officials.

Responding officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police are investigating the incident and say no arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

