Police: 26-year-old man hit by vehicle, driver sought

Police are searching for the driver of a van that hit a 26-year-old man in North Philadelphia last month.

Investigators say the man was struck by a red mini-van on the 4900 block of North 5th Street shortly before 2:30 a.m on Mar. 26.

According to police, the collision left the victim severely injured.

Officials have not released his current health status.

Police say the van sought may have damage to the front end and hood.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact detectives at 215-686-8477.