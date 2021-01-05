Police: 26-year-old man shot several times, killed in Holmesburg

Police are investingating after a 26-year-old man was shot several times in the chest and back.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the 4700 block of Loring Street in Holmesburg

Police were about a half block away and heard the gunshots.

They ran to the scene and found the man bleeding heavily and unresponsive.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

