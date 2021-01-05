Police: 26-year-old man shot several times, killed in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investingating after a 26-year-old man was shot several times in the chest and back.
It happened around 10 p.m. near the 4700 block of Loring Street in Holmesburg
Police were about a half block away and heard the gunshots.
They ran to the scene and found the man bleeding heavily and unresponsive.
He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
___
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter