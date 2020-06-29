Police: 27-year-old man shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia

article

A Southwest Philadelphia man lost his life Sunday evening after he was shot several times.

Authorities say 27-year-old Kenneth Williams was found by police suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back and extremities Sunday evening.

Officials say police responded to calls of a person with a gun on the 2000 block of South 64th Street Sunday night, about 6:45.

They found Williams on the 2000 block of South Avondale Street.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead later in the evening.

Police say the investigation is active. They are seeking a suspect who may have been seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants with double yellow stripes running down the outside pant legs. The suspect was wearing a surgical mask.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP