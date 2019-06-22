Police: 27-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Camden

article

Police are investigating after they say a 27-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Camden overnight.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of East State Street at the Centennial Village Apartments, where they found victim Anna Ramirez suffering from a stab wound. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Det. Andy McNeil at 856-225-8407 or Camden County Police Det. Sean Miller at 856-757-7042. Information may also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.